Amish Wagon Builder Selects Vycom’s Celtec for Ease of Use and Durability

Amish craftsman Emery E. Weaver of Weaver Wagons in Mount Eaton, Ohio, has selected Vycom’s Celtec® Expanded PVC for trim and accent pieces on their high-end, horse-drawn wagons. Sold for use in tourism hubs like New York City’s famed Central Park and downtown Las Vegas, the wagons come in a variety of sizes and painted finishes and can sell for as much as $25,000. Weaver chose Celtec because it is easier to work with than materials he had used previously and more readily accepts a smooth, lasting finish.

Celtec is designed for use in a large range of projects, including point of purchase displays, signage, art, storage, store fixtures, exhibits/kiosks, dimensional lettering and display boards. The lightweight material is easy to fabricate, paint and laminate. The smaller cell structure of Celtec® Expanded PVC provides optimal density for improved edge finishing and superior screw and staple retention, making it easy to work with.

Two years ago, Weaver was using medium density overlay for the trim and accent pieces of his wagons. However, that material was not lying flat and made applying a finish difficult. He met with Mark Rambach, sales manager from Distributor Service, Inc. (DSI), in Millersburg, Ohio, who recommended Celtec because it would better meet his needs. Weaver sends the material to a traditional mill to be cut and shaped by a CNC router, then he and other Amish craftsmen finish and install the components on the wagons. The wagons range from a standard buggy and covered style used by early settlers, to super-sized wagons that Clydesdale horses pull.

According to Rambach, “Emery says he is very impressed with the workability and performance of Celtec and the resulting smooth, attractive finish he can create with it.”

Celtec® comes in a wide range of thicknesses and in a full line of standard colors, with custom colors available upon request. DSI is a wholesaler of Celtec® Expanded PVC in all of its eight locations.

