Author Presents Different Side of ‘Cinderella’ Story in New Novel

JL Higgs examines flip-side of fairy tales in humorous fiction book

Since its inception, the classic tale of Cinderella has portrayed the princess’s stepmother as the villain of the story. However, in “Ella,” the debut novel by author JL Higgs, readers get an alternate look into the world of this classic fairy tale.

The book opens with Sylvia Stark, celebrity news reporter with ABC News. Stark, tired of mundane celebrity reporting, sets out to learn the truth about Cinderella’s “wicked” stepmother, Charlotte. Readers will follow Stark on her journey to uncover the truth about Charlotte, a wicked guardian who turns out to not be so “wicked” after all.

Higgs wrote “Ella” after experiencing firsthand the hardships that come with forming a relationship with her stepchildren. Being dubbed the “wicked stepmother” by her children, Higgs found it easy to relate to Cinderella’s stepmother.

“I wrote this book to encourage myself as well as others who are in difficult family relationships,” Higgs said. “I was the ‘wicked’ stepmother for years until recently, when my children suddenly realized I wasn’t so wicked.”

“Ella” gives readers an inside look at the into the world of Cinderella from the stepmother’s point of view.

About the author



JL Higgs was born in Tampa, Fla., where she spent her childhood years before moving to Australia. Higgs currently resides in Werribee, Victoria, with her husband and is currently working on her second book, “Stepmothers Unite.” To learn more about the author, please visit her website here.

