BACnet International Announces New BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) Certification Program

Merging of two programs provides easier certification and product research

BACnet International announces that beginning today there is a new BTL Certification Program, formed by the merger of the previous BTL Listing and WSPCert Certificate programs. In this new program, a single application to the BACnet Testing Lab will provide companies with a Certificate of Conformance, a BTL Listing and the right to use the BTL Mark.

The BTL Mark is a mark of distinction and has come to represent a high level of quality and conformance based on rigorous independent testing. The BTL Certification Program provides suppliers with a way to highlight products that have successfully completed this testing, while it provides users with assurance that these products have been independently tested and have passed industry standard BACnet testing. The tests are designed to validate that the product correctly implements a specified set of BACnet features. The rigorous testing associated with obtaining the right to use the BTL Mark is a powerful methodology for finding and eliminating implementation errors before a product reaches the market.

Combining the current BTL Listing and WSPCert programs makes it easier for suppliers and users since there is now one integrated global process for BACnet Certification and Listing. Suppliers will only have to submit one application and all new products will have a formal certificate. Users and integrators can now look in one place to find information on all tested products. For many this listing will be a primary research tool for BACnet product information.

“We’re very excited to announce this new BTL Certification Program,” stated Andy McMillan, president and managing director of BACnet International. “The BTL website and product listing has been a great research tool for users and suppliers alike for over 10 years. With the new, more robust and streamlined Certification process we expect more products will join the over 700 BACnet products already listed on the BTL website.”

About BACnet International



BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Labs (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit http://www.bacnetinternational.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13942937.htm