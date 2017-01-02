Broadway Treatment Center Receives Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award

Broadway Treatment Center, known for their drug addiction treatment, has been selected for the 2016 Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award in the Rehabilitation Center category by the Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award Program. This is the second time since 2014 that the Huntington Beach drug rehab has been selected for this award.

Each year, the Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Huntington Beach area a great place to live, work and play.

The Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Huntington Beach area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Best Businesses of Huntington Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Addiction is one of the fastest growing epidemics to spread across the country today. The number of American families experiencing firsthand what it is like to see a loved one struggling with addiction is at an all-time high. Addiction truly is a family disease. It not only effects the person who is battling the addiction first hand, but it touches the lives of all their surrounding loved ones. Broadway Treatment Center has been working diligently on fighting the battle against drug and alcohol addiction for over 4 years, one successful sobriety journey at a time. The care and compassion they provide to their clients is unmatched in the industry.

Broadway Treatment Centers is one of the fastest growing substance abuse recovery centers in Southern California. They have expanded by over 200 % since their start in 2012, and are continuing to grow. Their multidisciplinary approach to addiction recovery is ever expanding with newly added therapies and constantly improving technologies. The addition of new and innovative services is part of their larger goal of being able to provide problem specific treatment options so they can personally accommodate each and every one of their clients. For more information regarding Broadway Treatment Center view their YouTube video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QacJekBzEH4

Broadway Treatment Center has been a leader and vanguard in the treatment of addiction, offering traditional, contemporary, and alternative techniques to their clientele. The Huntington Beach drug and alcohol rehab facility offers treatment programs to everyone from heroin addicts to alcoholics, across the continuum of care. Broadway Treatment Center was one of the first to incorporate pet-friendly services that encourages clients to bring their pets to treatment, as well as a couples drug rehab that enables couples a chance to get clean and sober together.



For more information on Broadway Treatment Center.

info(at)broadwaytreatmentcenter(dot)com



https://broadwaytreatmentcenter.com/contact-us/



(714) 443-8218

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/best-drug-rehabs-orange/county-california/prweb13952442.htm