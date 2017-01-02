Critical Care Provides Comprehensive Pulmonary Services for Treating Lung Diseases

Lakewood, CO — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — A leading pulmonologist in Denver, Critical Care, Pulmonary & Sleep Associates offers Pulmonary Services for treating patients with common or chronic breathing problems. Their team of lung doctors is board certified in Pulmonary Medicine and they provide pulmonary consultations for patients in outpatient clinics, as well as for those hospitalized in Denver metro hospitals. They treat and manage various lung diseases including Asthma, Bronchitis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Emphysema, Lung cancer, Pneumonia and others. At Critical Care, every patient is treated with the utmost care. Anyone looking for a lung specialist in Denver can visit their website for more information at https://www.critcaremd.com/

Critical Care, Pulmonary and Sleep Associates provide pulmonary treatment at the most competitive prices. In referral cases, they closely interact with patients and their primary care physicians outside the metro area through outreach clinics and telemedicine. With their experience spanning over 40 years, they have become one of the nation's most trusted hospitals for pulmonary services. Their hospital is equipped with the latest tools and technology to serve their patients in the best possible manner. In addition to offering pulmonary consultations, they also provide critical care services, neuro-critical care services, interventional pulmonary services, and sleep disorder services.

Speaking more about their pulmonary services, a representative from Critical Care stated, "Lung disease, whether asthma, COPD, tuberculosis, infections such as pneumonia and influenza, or lung cancer: Each of these types of lung disease is unique and requires specialized care. If we were to combine them, we would be looking at the third leading cause of death in the United States."

About Critical Care, Pulmonary and Sleep Associates

Critical Care, Pulmonary and Sleep Associates are considered to be among the top critical care practices in the country. Based in Denver, the practice is made up of 17 board certified physicians. Their comprehensive approach emphasizes the human element of healthcare, promoting open communication among their doctors, patients, and referring physicians. This environment enhances their ability to successfully diagnose and treat the most complicated critical care, pulmonary and sleep medicine conditions.

