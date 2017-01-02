Diamond Resorts International(R) Timeshare – Suggests Kid-Friendly-Sightseeing in the Big Apple

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2017 / New York City is well-known as a tourist mecca worldwide, with its availability of something for every age, interest, and taste, from historical tours and shopping to museums, impressive architecture and of course, Broadway shows.

Diamond Resorts International®, a timeshare leader with a worldwide network of more than 420 managed and affiliated locations and cruise itineraries, has offered a few suggestions for must-see attractions when traveling with kids in the Big Apple.

One of the largest museums in the world, the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan has been fascinating children and adults alike since 1869. The museum complex comprises 27 interconnected buildings with 45 permanent exhibition halls, as well as a planetarium and library. Together they house over 32 million specimens of plants, humans, animals, fossils, minerals, rocks, meteorites, and human cultural artifacts, though only a small fraction can be displayed at any given time. It is home to the iconic and often-photographed 94-foot long blue whale that hangs from the ceiling of the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life. No matter what your child’s interests may be – dinosaurs, space, ocean life – there’s guaranteed to be enough amazing discoveries to spend hours, if not days, in the institution. For more museum exploration, Diamond Resorts International® Timeshare experts recommend a trip to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, which was the country’s first museum specifically designed for children at the time of its founding in 1899. The museum’s mission is stated as “encouraging children from infancy through high school to develop an understanding of and respect for themselves, others and the world around them.” To do that, it houses a vast permanent collection of musical instruments, masks and fossils and dozens of fun, interactive permanent and rotating exhibits.

Speaking of Brooklyn, consider a trip to Coney Island, where kids have been thrilling to the sword swallowers, nerve-wracking rides and piles of hot dogs and cotton candy for over 110 years. The Coney Island area has gone through much redevelopment and changes over the decades. While it is no longer the extensive amusement area that it was when three different parks drew visitors from around the city, two parks still operate – Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and the new Luna Park which opened in 2010 as part of an impressive city redevelopment project that features 19 rides and much of the same classic design and authentic touches that partially recreate the original Luna Park, which burned down in 1944. Adults will enjoy the retro feel, and kids will be just as excited to brave the famed Cyclone rollercoaster as they were in the 1930s. In the summertime, you can even catch a good-old fashioned baseball game at MCU Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones.

