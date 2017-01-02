Diamond Resorts Reviews – the Creative Spirit of Sedona

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2017 / Sedona, Arizona’s Red Rock Country is famous for its glorious display of vibrant colors illuminating the majestic sandstone rock formations. The western sky radiates a similar vibrancy and always-changing vision. The beauty and changing hues of the place have led many to attribute mystical powers to the area, with an entire New Age industry springing up based on the area’s “energy vortexes.” But one thing is for sure, Sedona is a nature lover’s paradise offering a wealth of mountains and canyons to explore as well as lakes, creeks and streams, punctuated by the distinctive desert landscape and stately saguaro cacti. With activities ranging from hiking and horseback riding to river rafting, Jeep® or helicopter tours – or simply browsing through some of the many galleries, boutiques and novelty stores – Sedona offers an unforgettable journey. Diamond Resorts International®, one of the world’s leaders in ownership resort properties with a global network of more than 370 managed and affiliated locations and cruise itineraries, maintains three properties in Sedona – Bell Rock Inn, Sedona Summit and Los Abrigados Resort & Spa.

Nestled peacefully in the foothills of Sedona and framed by breathtaking panoramas of the illustrious Red Rocks sits Bell Rock Inn. Diamond Resorts Reviews recommends this property for its laid-back and friendly atmosphere. Designed to echo the traditional desert architecture, this rose-tinted resort offers spacious, fully-equipped accommodations for the ultimate getaway. Enjoy the wonders of the spa or take a dip in one of the two outdoor heated pools or hot tub while enjoying the magnificent views. Cook with friends, both old and those you may meet at the resort, at the outdoor BBQ area. Relax in your room for the evening with the DVD player and the cozy, in-suite fireplace.

Nestled in the upper Sedona Plateau and boasting unrivaled views of picturesque mountain scenery, Sedona Summit offers the ideal desert retreat. The accommodations are available in a full range of options, from a studio up to the three-bedroom Sunset Suite. Warm, southwest-style rooms feature cable TV, DVD players, and WiFi access. All basic rooms have pull-out sofas and private balconies, as well as mini refrigerators, microwaves, and coffeemakers while the suites add amenities like whirlpool tubs, full kitchens, and fireplaces. Diamond Resorts Reviews recommends one of the four heated outdoor pools or hot tub area with six tubs for essential relaxation. There’s also a fitness center, game room and an onsite Activities Department to help keep guests entertained.

An oasis in the desert, Los Abrigados Resort & Spa rests peacefully on 22 acres of beautiful landscape nestled along the banks of the famous Oak Creek in Sedona. The grounds are delicately lined with gentle shade trees and filled with peaceful winding walkways and cascading fountains. Situated just past the Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, the Diamond Resorts Reviews team considers it a prime location where a variety of local art galleries, boutiques and some of the finest dining choices in Sedona are less than a 15-minute walk away. You can even decide on the style of room you would prefer to best fit your mood or attitude – perhaps opt for the coziness of the Inn, or choose one of the nine charming cottages that offer a little more privacy and seclusion among the pristine landscape. The full list of onsite amenities includes an outdoor saltwater pool with a hot tub, a fitness center, a game room and spa treatments. Other amenities include a fire pit, a business center, mini-golf and tennis courts.

