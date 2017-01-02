Distinguished Psychiatrist, Debra L. Betow, MD, will be Featured in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Minneapolis, Minnesota



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Debra L. Betow, MD, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. She is a highly trained and qualified psychiatrist with an extensive expertise in all facets of her work, especially adult psychiatry. Dr. Debra L. Betow has been in practice for more than 20 years and is currently serving patients in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dr. Debra L. Betow’s career in psychiatry began in 1996 when she graduated with her Medical Degree from the University of Iowa. Following her graduation, Dr. Betow subsequently completed an internship at the University of Kansas, before a residency was completed at the University of Minnesota. She is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry, and keeps up to date with the latest advances and developments in her field through her professional membership with the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association.

For her excellence, she has been honored with a Making A Difference Award from the Hennepin County Medical Center. Dr. Betow attributes her success to genuinely caring for her patients, her compassionate attitude, and her previous medical director who was very supportive and encouraging. When she is not assisting her patients, Dr. Betow enjoys traveling to tropical islands, being by the ocean and fishing, yoga, meditation, and incorporating holistic medicine into her practice.

View Dr. Debra L. Betow’s Profile Here: https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/Debra-Betow-Psychiatrist-Texas

Learn more about Dr. Betow by reading her upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

About FindaTopDoc.com

FindaTopDoc.com is a hub for all things medicine, featuring detailed descriptions of medical professionals across all areas of expertise, and information on thousands of healthcare topics. Each month, millions of patients use FindaTopDoc to find a doctor nearby and instantly book an appointment online or create a review. FindaTopDoc.com features each doctor’s full professional biography highlighting their achievements, experience, patient reviews and areas of expertise. A leading provider of valuable health information that helps empower patient and doctor alike, FindaTopDoc enables readers to live a happier and healthier life. For more information about FindaTopDoc, visit http://www.findatopdoc.com