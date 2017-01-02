Enchanting New Books Claw Away at Kids & Animals Lovers; Hailed ‘Fantastic!’ by Critics Now Available on Amazon

Paris, France — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — Out of all pets, cats have a distinct personality and aura of seriousness that makes them some of the most fascinating creatures on the planet. According to many cat owners, their pets always appear to be plotting something, including the leading felines in R.F. Kristi's enthralling new books. "These are great stories that personifies the often human-like personality and seriousness of cats, while spinning it into a truly engrossing adventure," explains the author. "The books have travel, suspense and plenty of feline fanciness to keep readers entertained for hours." Continuing, "It may first appear to be a thoroughbred children's book, but this is actually something that will appeal to all adults who love animals – especially cats!

Readers have found the books to be truly fascinating.

The Cats Who Crossed Over from Paris

R.F. Kristi's 'The Cats Who Crossed Over from Paris', volume one of the 'Inca Cat Series', embroils readers in the escapades of a cross-continental furry family as they leave their native France for the UK for a spot of detective prowess. It's a sure-fire hit for both animal lovers and children, with one reader recently writing, "What a fantastic book for animal lovers and adventure seekers! This was a fun read for myself and I have since enjoyed sharing the story with my young nieces and nephews."

'The Cats Who Crossed Over from Paris' is part one of Kristi's new 'Inca Cat Series'. Forget simple meowing – these cats have a crime to solve!

'The Cats Who Crossed Over from Paris (Inca Cat Series Book 1)' is available now: http://amzn.to/2bXUkVj

Christmas Cats

Another adventure story from Inca the extraordinary Siberian kitty-cat. It is Christmas time, and Inca is ready to enjoy the holiday season with her Siamese sister Cara and brother Fromage – the cheese loving Tabby cat, not to forget their adopted hamster Charlotte. Life turns interesting when their neighborhood tough dog – Boss comes around asking for help to save the loss of his master and domicile. Another mystery to solve with the help of their neighbors Monk the Blue Russian cat and Polo the Pekinese doggy. An eventful time is around the corner for the newly formed detective team headed by Inca.

'Christmas Cats' by R.F. Kristi

"The story is entertaining and engaging and it's a must-read for all pet lovers, especially cat lovers as it highlights the intelligence of these feline creatures." – Readers Favorite

"Christmas Cats is sure to appeal to pet lovers in general and to cat lovers, in particular. Readers will surely admire Inca's grace and wit" – The Children's Book Review

'The Christmas Cats (Inca Cat Series Book 2)' is available now: https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Cats-Inca-Cat-2/dp/1539888487

