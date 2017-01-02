End of an Era: Maloumian Oriental Rugs is Closing Its Philadelphia Showroom After 3 Generations of Family Ownership

Maloumian to move sales division to Florida; rug cleaning operation to remain in Philadelphia.

The Maloumian Oriental Rugs 90-year tradition of selling the highest quality Oriental rugs in the Philadelphia area is about to end in the next few months. Roy Maloumian, president of Maloumian Oriental Rugs, announced this morning that the Mt. Airy store is closing and is re-locating to multiple locations in Florida.

“I am beyond grateful that three generations of my family have had the privilege of serving customers in our area for nearly a century,” Maloumian said. “While I am saddened that this chapter is closing in my family’s history, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers through our rug cleaning business. It is so special to clean a rug my grandfather sold a customer’s family decades ago. Oriental rugs become family heirlooms, and my family has been proud to have sold and cared for them for generations.”

Garabed Maloumian immigrated to Philadelphia from Turkey in 1927. After settling in Germantown, the Maloumians opened their first Oriental Rug cleaning plant in Germantown. Their first retail store was so small that when they received overseas shipments of rugs they had to process the shipments, open and tag on the sidewalk in front of the store. From these humble beginnings, Maloumian Oriental Rugs has steadily grown, culminating with 15 showrooms in five states.

“While I am proud of our growth, Philadelphia has and always will be our home. Philadelphia is where my family immigrated to, where we opened our first storefront, and where we raised our family”, said Maloumian. “It is truly bittersweet to close our showroom in the city of Brotherly Love,” he added.

Maloumian Oriental Rugs will now be located in seven Robb and Stucky International luxury home furnishing stores in Florida. Since 2016, Maloumian’s extensive rug selection has been available in Robb and Stucky stores in Naples, Ft. Myers, Sarasota and Coral Gables. The Maloumian sales division will expand to additional Robb and Stucky locations in Boca Raton in 2017 and in Miami and Palm Beach in 2018.

For more information about this announcement, the company’s oriental rug repair in Wayne, PA or their oriental rug cleaning in Wayne, PA, contact Roy Maloumian at 215-375-7760. Maloumian Oriental Rugs is located at 231 West Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119 (just south of Chestnut Hill).

