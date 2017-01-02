Exceptional Eye Specialist and Facial Rejuvenation Specialist, Barry Kusman, MD, FACS will be Presented in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Tucson, Arizona



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Barry Kusman, MD, FACS, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Kusman is an Ophthalmologist and Specialist in Facial Rejuvenation currently serving patients within his own aesthetic practice, Facial Artistry. Furthermore, he is affiliated with multiple hospitals in Tucson, Arizona and is a preceptor at the University of Arizona. Dr. Kusman’s continued display of excellence and care throughout his 36 years of service has enabled him to receive this prestigious honor.

Dr. Kusman’s career in medicine began in 1973 when he graduated with his Medical Degree from the University of Witwatersrand School of Medicine in Johannesburg, South Africa. Following his graduation, Dr. Kusman relocated to the United States and subsequently completed his Ophthalmology residency at the University of Florida School of Medicine. Dr. Kusman then went on to pursue a fellowship at Georgetown University and a fellowship in Anterior Segment Surgery at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Dr. Kusman holds board certification by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and has earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American College of Surgeons.

In order to stay up to date with the latest advances in his field, Dr. Kusman maintains professional memberships with the International Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine, the International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine, the Global Aesthetics and Cosmetology Group, the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery/Plastic Surgery Information Group, the Aesthetic Injectors Group, and the Medical Entrepreneur Group. Dr. Kusman’s vast knowledge of anatomy, artistic talent, and attention to detail have enabled him to utilize the latest technology and products to minimize lines, wrinkles, and volume loss of the face, neck, and hands. Dr. Kusman caters all treatments to his patient’s individual needs and personally oversees and administers all treatments.

Dr. Kusman began practicing facial rejuvenation when he founded Facial Artistry in 1988. He is recognized as a certified Master Injector who uses neuromodulators (i.e, Botox), fillers, and other noninvasive and innovative aesthetic procedures to restore a youthful and natural appearance in his patients. Dr. Kusman has performed over 25,000 procedures, utilizing his diverse skill set and the most modern technology to change the lives of his patients. He regularly attends workshops and seminars to continuously improve his skills and learn the latest techniques to implement state of the art technology and treatments in both his aesthetic and ophthalmologic practices. When he is not assisting his patients, Dr. Kusman enjoys spending time with his ever-expanding family, including his four boys, their significant others, and his two precious grandchildren. He also enjoys playing tennis and photography.

