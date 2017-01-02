Exceptional Registered Nurse Andrian Jones, RN, BSN, will be Highlighted in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Annandale, Virginia



The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Andrian Jones, RN, BSN, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders In Healthcare. Andrian Jones is a Registered Nurse currently serving patients within Inova Fairfax Hospital in Annandale, Virginia. With over two years of experience and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, Andrian specializes in trauma, ICU and outpatient with integrative medicine nursing.

Andrian Jones’ career in nursing began in 2014 when she graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, she is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and in Pediatric Advanced Life Support. She attributes her success to her passion and commitment, and the quality of training and education she has received.

Learn more about Andrian Jones here: http://inanurse.org/network/index.php?do=/4134386/info/ and be sure to read her upcoming publication in Worldwide Leaders In Healthcare.