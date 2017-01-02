Exceptional Registered Nurse Joy Williams, BSN, RN, will be Honorably Mentioned in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Louisiana



The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Joy Williams, BSN, RN, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders In Healthcare. Joy Williams is a Registered Nurse who undertakes agency and hospital work in Louisiana. With over seven years of experience, Joy holds an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing.

Joy Williams’ career in nursing began in 2009 when she graduated with her Diploma of Practical Nursing from Nunez Community College in Chalmette, Louisiana, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. An advocate for continuing education, Joy recently gained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 2016 from Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, becoming a Registered Nurse.

Joy has experience in many areas of nursing, and keeps up to date with the latest advances and developments in the challenging nursing field by maintaining a professional membership with the National Black Nurses Association, and the National Student Nurses Association. Joy attributes her success as a nurse to her daughter Londen, who inspires her to work hard and set a good example.

