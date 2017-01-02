EzPaycheck 2017 Software Gives MA Customers An Easier Way To Complete Year End Reporting

New 2017 ezPaycheck payroll software is being offered to Massachusetts business owners as an easier solution to year end reporting. Test drive the software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

Just released ezPaycheck2017 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available to assist Massachusetts small business owners with an easier solution for year end reporting. The new version will assist with printing tax forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 without entering check data – year end reporting.

“ezPaycheck 2017 allows small Massachusetts businesses to complete year end reporting much quicker.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

New and seasoned business owners all over the US are invited to visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

Features available in ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software are:

● Assign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.



● Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applications



● Multi-user network versions available:



● Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes



● Three popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top



● Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941



● Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubs



● Flexibility for special tax deduction needs



● Auto-fill data feature

Priced at $89 per computer, per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business.

To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

