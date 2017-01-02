Fashionmia.com Plus Size Fashion Tops and Bodycon Dresses Embody the Latest Fashion Trends

Hong Kong, China — (SBWIRE) — 01/01/2017 — Curvaceous women are beautiful in their own ways and online retailers know that more than anyone else. Fashionmia.com, a leading e-store that sells plus size fashion clothing, recently rolled out a wide range of plus size fashion tops and bodycon dresses that are designed for the voluptuous and beautiful women. The plus size fashion tops and bodycon dresses that the company sells now come at discounted prices, as a part of the grand festive offers the ecommerce store has already rolled out.

The owners of the e-store said that fashion tops and sexy plus size bodycon dresses are now available at high discounts and lucky customers may get discounts up to 80% on certain products. They also added that accessories and tops are also available at discounted prices. Apart from that, the new arrivals on the store now come at discounted prices as a part of their grand festive bonanza.

The plus size fashion tops the company is now offering include Christmas Letters Santa Printed tops, open-shoulder plus size t-shirts, hooded patch pocket coats for plus size women, collarless leather zipped patchwork tops, round neck asymmetric tops, round neck leopard printed tops, V neck asymmetric tops and much more.

On the other hand, the sexy plus size bodycon dresses that now come at discounted prices include V-neck hollow out plain lace plus sized bodycon dresses, round neck lace hollow plus size bodycon dresses, dramatic spaghetti strap bodycon dresses and the likes. The owners added that the discounts and special offers are meant to attract their buyers and increase sales volume around the festive season.

"The festive season has already started and we know people around the world are looking for big discounts on fashion apparels. With our special offers and generous discounts on plus size apparels, we believe that more and more customers will be attracted to our online store, which is already hugely popular among a section of buyers. We believe that the festive offers will increase sales and make our brand stand out among the rest", a top executive added.

About Fashionmia.com

Fashionmia.com is an ecommerce store.

For more, visit http://www.fashionmia.com/plus-size-tops-118/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/fashionmiacom-plus-size-fashion-tops-and-bodycon-dresses-embody-the-latest-fashion-trends-755604.htm