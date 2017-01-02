“Global Automotive Climate Control Market 2017-2021” Published

Fast Market Research announces the availability of the new TechNavio report,”Global Automotive Climate Control Market 2017-2021″, on their comprehensive research portal

Boston, MA — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — An automotive climate control system provides comfort to passengers by maintaining the right balance of air filtration, air distribution, and air purification within the vehicle cabin. It comprises five main components: a compressor, condenser, evaporator, expansion device, and drier or accumulator It provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to maintain good air quality and deliver thermal comfort through adequate ventilation inside vehicles.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive climate control market to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive climate control market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of climate control system in vehicles across all regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Get More Details on this Report and a Full Table of Contents at Global Automotive Climate Control Market 2017-2021

-Americas

-APAC

-EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Climate Control Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

-DENSO

-Hanon Systems

-MAHLE

-Valeo

Other prominent vendors

-Air International Thermal Systems

-Japanese Climate Systems Corporation

-Sanden

Market driver

-Growing demand for automatic climate control system against manual climate control system.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

-Need of balanced approach to curtail environmental concerns.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

-Development of air conditioning system to turn cars into source of water.

-For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

-What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Companies Mentioned in this Report: DENSO, Hanon Systems, MAHLE, Valeo, Air International Thermal Systems, Japanese Climate Systems Corporation, Sanden

