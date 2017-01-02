Global Personal Lubricant Market 2016-2020: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research announces the availability of the new TechNavio report,”Global Personal Lubricant Market 2016-2020″, on their comprehensive research portal

Boston, MA — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — Personal lubricants are liquids or gels used during sexual intercourse and masturbation to reduce friction, enhance pleasure, and reduce pain. Lubricants can prevent dryness and chafing during penetration. Based on composition, they are classified into water-based, oil-based, and silicone-based lubricants.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global personal lubricant market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal lubricant market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the overall retail sales of the personal lubricant products globally.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

-Americas

-APAC

-EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Personal Lubricant Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Get More Details on this Report and a Full Table of Contents at Global Personal Lubricant Market 2016-2020

Key vendors

-BioFilm

-Church & Dwight

-Reckitt Benckiser

-Topco Sales

Other prominent vendors

-Blossom Organics

-Bodywise

-CleanStream

-B.Cumming

-Good Clean Love

-Hathor Professional Skincare

-HLL Lifecare

-Live Well Brands

-Lovehoney

-Maximus lube

-Passion Lube

-Sensuous Beauty

-Sliquid

-Smile Makers – Wellness and Beauty

-The Yes Company

-Trigg Laboratories

Market driver

-Increase in customer acceptance

-For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

-Side effects

-For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

-Increased demand for sexual wellness products from women

-For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

-What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Companies Mentioned in this Report: BioFilm, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser, Topco Sales, Blossom Organics, Bodywise, CleanStream, B.Cumming, Good Clean Love, Hathor Professional Skincare, HLL Lifecare, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney, Maximus lube, Passion Lube, Sensuous Beauty, Sliquid, Smile Makers – Wellness and Beauty, The Yes Company, Trigg Laboratories

