Global Pneumatic Actuator Market: Expected to Provide Suitable Growth by 2020

Pneumatic Actuator Market: Global Markets

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — The pneumatic actuator is a device used to convert the energy sources into mechanical movements by using air pressure or compressed air. The energy sources used in pneumatic actuators are hydraulic fluid pressure, pneumatic pressure, electric current, etc. A Pneumatic actuator mainly made up of a valves or ports, piston, and cylinder. Diaphragm pneumatic actuators, pneumatic power cylinders, gas-engine pneumatic actuators, turbine pneumatic actuators, etc., are the different pneumatic actuators.

Growing demand for actuators from vehicles, minerals, and metals are the major factors driving demand for the pneumatic actuator. Rapid industrialization and advanced technology are expected to fuel the market growth in the years to come. However, increasing manufacturing cost and installation cost is expected to be major restraint of this market. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report segments the pneumatic actuators market on the basis of source type, application, and geography. Major source type segments covered in this report includes hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic, and electric. Automobile, healthcare, mining Industry, aerospace & defense and other applications are the key application segments of the pneumatic actuators market.

On the basis of the geography, the pneumatic actuators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pneumatic actuators market. The report includes detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the pneumatic actuators market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein source type segments and applications segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players, such as Rotork Plc, Elger Controls India Private Ltd, Timotion Technology Co. Ltd, Auma Riester GmbH & Co, Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt Ltd, Motion Systems Corp, Harmonic Drive LLC, Top Line Process Equipment Co, Indelac Controls Inc and Micromatic LLC.

This report segments the global pneumatic actuator market as follows:

Global Pneumatic Actuator Market: Type Segment Analysis

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Pneumatic

Electric

Global Pneumatic Actuator Market: Application Segment Analysis

Automobile

Healthcare

Mining Industry

Aerospace and defense

Others

Global Pneumatic Actuator Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North AmericaU.S.

EuropeUK

France

Germany

Asia PacificChina

Japan

India

Latin AmericaBrazil

The Middle East & Africa

