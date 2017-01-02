Highly Regarded Dentist, Robert F. Hawke, DDS, will will Announced in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Tucson, Arizona



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Robert F. Hawke, DDS, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Robert F. Hawke is a highly-trained and qualified dentist with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work. Dr. Robert F. Hawke has been in practice for more than four decades and currently serving patients within his own private practice in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Hawke built his exceptional reputation by consistently providing his patients with the most compassionate and professional dental care, using the latest and most advanced technologies and tools available.

Dr. Robert F. Hawke’s career in dentistry began in 1969 when he graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Baylor College of Dentistry in Waco, Texas. Following his graduation, Dr. Hawke served in the United States Army Dental Corps before forming his own private practice in Tucson, Arizona. He is certified by the American Board of General Dentistry, and keeps up to date in his field through his professional memberships with the Arizona Dental Association, the American Student Dental Association, the American College of Dentists, and the Academy of General Dentistry.

Dr. Hawke provides a wide range of services to his patients, from comprehensive dental checkups and cleanings, advanced bridgework, high-quality cosmetic dentistry, innovative tooth replacement options, to state of the art laser gum disease treatment. For his clinical excellence, he has been recognized in Marquis Who’s Who, and as a Top Dentist Award by the Arizona Dental Association. He attributes his exceptional success to his love of dentistry, his supportive staff, and keeping up with technology. When he is not working, Dr. Hawke enjoys playing golf, football, and basketball, and spending time with his family.

View Dr. Robert F. Hawke’s Profile Here: https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/Robert-Hawke-Dentist-Tucson-Arizona-85712

Learn more about Dr. Hawke here: http://www.drhawke.com/ and be sure to read his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

