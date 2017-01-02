Highly Regarded Registered Nurse Lyn E. Gaumitz, RN, BSN, will be Featured in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Rigby, Idaho



The International Nurses Association is pleased to welcome Lyn E. Gaumitz, RN, BSN, to their prestigious organization with her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare. Lyn E. Gaumitz is a Registered Nurse with over 24 years of experience and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, especially oncology nursing, bone marrow, and immunotherapy. Lyn is currently serving within Dendreon Pharmaceuticals in Idaho, and affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Lyn E. Gaumitz’s career in nursing began when she graduated with her Associate’s Degree in Nursing from the Ameritech College of Healthcare. An advocate for continuing education, Lyn went on to gain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Utah. Lyn is currently pursuing her Master of Science Degree in Nursing from Washington University in St. Louis, with a projected graduation in 2019. In addition, she is also a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Lyn was inspired to go into nursing after receiving poor medical care, sparking her desire to ensure that others receive better care. For her excellence, Lyn has been recognized with a Received Up Award in January 2016. To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in her field, Lyn maintains a professional membership with the American Society for Apheresis. When she is not assisting patients, Lyn enjoys camping, four wheeling, and spending quality time with her family and her six grandchildren.

Learn more about Lyn E. Gaumitz here: http://inanurse.org/network/index.php?do=/4134292/info/ and be sure to read her upcoming publication in Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.