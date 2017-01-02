Highly Regarded Registered Nurse Maria L. Eagen, RN, BSN, will be Featured in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Buffalo, New York



With an upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare, Maria L. Eagen, RN, BSN, joins the prestigious ranks of the International Nurses Association. Maria L. Eagen is a Registered Nurse with 39 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, especially intensive care, cardiac care, burn care, home care, IV therapy, and home infusion therapy. Maria is currently serving as Nurse Paralegal at Feldman Kieffer LLP in Buffalo, New York.

Maria L. Eagen’s career in nursing began in 1977, when she graduated with her Associate of Science Degree in Nursing from Trocaire College. An advocate for continuing education, Maria went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1984 from the University of Buffalo. Additionally, Maria has worked for twenty as a volunteer of New York State, and attributes her great success in her career to her passion for nursing.

Learn more about Maria L. Eagen here: http://inanurse.org/network/index.php?do=/4134257/info/ and be sure to read her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.