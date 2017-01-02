Highly Respected Registered Nurse Deborah L. Rodrigues, MS, BSN, RN, will be Announced in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Daly City, California



With an upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare, Deborah L. Rodrigues, MS, BSN, RN, joins the prestigious ranks of the International Nurses Association. Deborah L. Rodrigues is a Registered Nurse with 16 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing. Deborah is currently serving patients as Administrative Director of Acute Care Services within Seton Medical Center in Daly City, California.

Deborah L. Rodrigues’ career in nursing began when she graduated with her Associate Degree in Nursing from Evergreen Valley College in San Jose, California. An advocate for continuing education, Deborah went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, and her Master of Science Degree in Nursing Administration from San Jose University.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in the challenging nursing field, Deborah maintains a professional membership with the Emergency Nurses Association and the Association of California Nurse Leaders. She attributes her successful career to the excellent mentors she has had along the way.

Learn more about Deborah L. Rodrigues here: http://inanurse.org/network/index.php?do=/4132794/info/ and be sure to read her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.