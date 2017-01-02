King Khalid Responsible Competitiveness Award Gala Held in Riyadh

AccountAbility is proud to partner with the King Khalid Foundation for the King Khalid Award on Responsible Competitiveness (RC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The King Khalid Foundation aims to be a leader in philanthropic and development work by providing innovative solutions to critical socio-economic challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The annual RC Awards Gala was recently held on December 13th, 2016, in Riyadh. Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the annual Gala event honored companies that demonstrated excellence in sustainability performance.

The Winners of the 2016 RC Award were:

Overall Winners

The Saudi Investment Bank Saudi Iron and Steel Company (HADEED) and Cisco Saudi Arabia Support Limited *tied for the second place Special Direction

Core Area Winners

Workforce: Saudi Yanbu Petrochemical Company (Yanpet)

Innovation for Development: Tamer Group and Saudi Arabian Mining Group (Ma’aden) *tied for the second place

Local Suppliers: Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)

Governance: Saudi International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM)

Environmental Management: Saudi European Petrochemical Company (IBN ZAHR)

Since its inception in 2008, the annual RC Award has been an important driver of improving the social, economic, and environmental performance of companies in the KSA. AccountAbility’s partnership in the RC Award, now in its 8th consecutive year, focuses on assessing the sustainability performance of organizations and empowering firms to integrate and embed social and environmental issues into their core management decisions and operations.

The King Khalid Awards are the most prestigious awards focused on socially responsible and sustainable practices in Saudi Arabia. They are effective tools for social change and are designed to recognize, encourage and support exceptional achievements by companies, NPOs, and Saudi citizens.

About The King Khalid Foundation

King Khalid Foundation aims to be the leader and role model in the philanthropic and development work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to positively impact peoples’ lives by providing innovative solutions to critical socio-economic challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. KKF has a legacy of managing high impact programs in the Kingdom, in partnership with business and government. Examples of these programs include: No More Abuse, a public awareness campaign in partnership with Memac Ogilvy, after which the “Women and Child Abuse Prevention Law” was adopted; Our Youth Our Future, a large-scale youth training and employment program in partnership with HRDF aimed at providing training and employment for over 3,500 youths; The King Khalid Awards, annual awards for Non-Profit Excellence, Development Partners, and Responsible Competitiveness.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a leading global “not-for-profit” organization focused on research, standards, and consulting, providing innovative solutions to the most critical challenges in sustainability and CSR. Since 1995, we have been helping corporations, nonprofits and governments embed ethical, environmental, social and governance accountability into their organizational DNA.