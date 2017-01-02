Leawo Blu-Ray to MKV Converter V3.2.0.0 Released with Support for Dolby TrueHD Output

Leawo Software added Dolby TrueHD audio output support in the newest version (V3.2.0.0) of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter, and the latest version fixed several bugs like program stability, disc reading speed, etc.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 01/01/2017 — Following the newly-added ability to convert ISO to MKV in the previous version of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter, Leawo Software has added support for Dolby TrueHD audio output in the newest version of this Blu-ray ripping program. The version number of the newest one is V3.2.0.0. Besides the support for Dolby TrueHD, Leawo has improved many features like program stability in Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter V3.2.0.0.

Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter has undergone two major updates recently. The first update brought a brand new user interface for the program, added support for ISO image file input, and improved many features such as file-loading methods, subtitles and audio tracks selection, and so on. The second update added support for Dolby TrueHD audio input for better home entertainment together with many bugs fixed.

"According to people's feedback, we learn that Dolby TrueHD plays a key role in home-entertainment equipment such as Blu-ray players and A/V receivers," said Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software, "therefore we rolled out the newest version of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter to meet people's need for Dolby TrueHD."

The previous version of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter accepted Dolby Digital (AC-3) surround sound codec, which would limit the ways of enjoying Blu-ray movies. After update, Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter offers an easy method for people to retain the source Dolby TrueHD audio by selecting audio tracks before Blu-ray ripping process takes place. Dolby TrueHD audio tracks can carry up to 8 discrete audio channels (7.1 surround) and 20 objects of 24-bit audio at 96 kHz or up to 6 channels (5.1 surround) at 192 kHz, which means Dolby Digital TrueHD 7.1 surround can be well preserved as long as the Blu-ray disc has the audio track, or at least Dolby Digital TrueHD 5.1 surround can be retained. In this regard, the newest version of Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter is indeed a good tool for those who want to enjoy Blu-ray movies with multiple pieces of sound equipment at home.

In addition to the newly-added support for Dolby Digital TrueHD output, several program bugs were fixed as well. The old version sometimes would crash when reading some Blu-ray discs. Employing some advanced disc-reading technique, the newest version greatly improves the program stability, and the disc-reading speed is also increased.

At present, Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter and its Mac counterpart is enjoying a discount of 40% in Leawo's 2016 Christmas special offer from December 13, 2016 to January 12, 2017.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.

For more details about Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter, please visit http://www.leawo.org/blu-ray-to-mkv-converter/.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/leawo-blu-ray-to-mkv-converter-v3200-released-with-support-for-dolby-truehd-output-755601.htm