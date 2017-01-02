Local Health Expert Linda Mechner Partida Partners with Windsor School District & Kaiser Health to Make Windsor the Healthiest City in Sonoma County

Sponsorships for the Program available to local Businesses and Organizations

Linda Mechner Partida, founder of Linda Living, has partnered with the Windsor Unified School District (WUSD), the Windsor Wellness Partnership (WWP)— a Sonoma County health action chapter—and the Kaiser Health Education Department to promote the second annual Healthy Weight Loss Challenge and to make Windsor the healthiest town in Sonoma County by the year 2020. They have teamed together to reach this goal by creating a more health-centric community by building connections between community members: by fostering new friendships, reducing social isolation, and increasing social and educational opportunities, they plan on creating a community that is more conducive to the social support network that is crucial to successful healthy lifestyle changes. The program is predicated on the belief that individual health and community health are deeply connected, and that if the community is health-minded, the health of the entire community flourishes. Everyone in the community is invited to participate in this initiative, and sponsorship opportunities are still available to companies who wish to be a part of this groundbreaking change. The challenge is free to all participants and kicks off January 14th. To learn more, sign-up to Join-In here: http://lindaliving.com/2017-healthy-weight-loss-challenge/

Local businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor the initiative through donations of door prizes or financial contributions. To participate as a sponsor, please visit http://lindaliving.com/2017-healthy-weight-loss-challenge-sponsorship/

The 2017 Healthy Weight Loss Challenge is FREE and open to all! It kicks off January 14th with a morning event, and ends Saturday, March 11th with a celebration. Weekly educational check-in meetings will be on Thursdays from 5:30-7pm at the Windsor Middle School. Participants will learn how to make sustainable, healthy changes, learn about food, fitness, and health, and participate with a vibrant community of health-minded friends. Included in the challenge are:



A printed booklet with weekly scorecards and planning/ goal setting worksheets

Reminder emails to help keep participants motivated and on-track

Live in-person workshops & support

Valuable coupons to save at local health clubs and health-promoting businesses

Although the focus of the challenge is on making sustainable changes to diet and lifestyle to build a foundation for a lifetime of healthy weight, general health—including heart health, digestive health, and general vitality—is just as important as weight, and the program invites anyone wanting to create healthy habits to participate, not just those wanting to lose weight. Many companies have joined the Healthy Weight Loss Challenge and are inviting their employees to participate, and there are still sponsorship opportunities available. Those wishing to sponsor the initiative will be promoted to all of the challenge’s participants, and can contact Linda Mechner Partida for more information by calling 707-838-2994 or visiting http://lindaliving.com/2017-healthy-weight-loss-challenge/.

About Linda Mechner Partida & Heart Healthy Sonoma

Linda Mechner Partida, founder of Linda Living, is the authority at supporting those who wish to take back control of their health and life. Her celebrated work has created breakthrough results for clients including those dealing with deep-rooted issues such as blood sugar control, cholesterol, weight management, low energy and fatigue, stress, emotional eating, and mood management. She is an EFT Practitioner and NLP Master Practitioner who takes a holistic approach to life and nutrition, making the connection between people’s activities, and the effects of those activities on their lives and emotions. Linda was educated at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in NYC, the largest and most progressive nutrition school in the world.

Heart Healthy Sonoma, a focus area of Sonoma County Health Action, aims to increase awareness for heart health during this timeframe as well. With the involvement of diverse organizations and companies, the 2017 Healthy Weight Loss Challenge aims to create a community that fosters health and wellness, giving individuals the resources to create fundamental and lasting lifestyle changes.

