Louisville Auto Show Takes Center Stage January 20-22 at Kentucky Exposition Center

Show to feature Ride and Drive event with Mercedes, MINI Cooper, VW, Lexus and a wide range of other top-selling brands

Louisville, KY — (ReleaseWire) — 01/02/2017 — The Louisville Auto Show will hit the Kentucky Exposition Center again this January, with the 2017 show featuring a wide range of brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs for participants to view, ride in and drive.

The show, which begins Friday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. and runs through Jan. 22, will feature more than 60 auto dealers from throughout the region and over 20 different automotive brands. The Greater Louisville Automobile Dealers Association (GLADA) organizes the annual event, which has grown exponentially since its beginnings in 1958.

"Over the years, the Louisville Auto Show has become one of the most sought-after events of its kind in the Midwest, and this year looks to be even more exciting," said Kimberlee Huffman, chairman of GLADA. "For the third year in a row, we will host the nation's largest ride and drive event, featuring new models from Ford, VW, MINI, Kia, Honda, Jeep and several others. And, there will be plenty of new activities and vendors for attendees to enjoy."

The 2017 Louisville Auto Show will take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center, a 106,000 square-foot facility with ample space to showcase all of the brand-new vehicles on display. Attendees will have the opportunity to check out and even test drive these vehicles. To be eligible, drivers must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license and be willing to complete a waiver of liability. Test drive passengers must be at least eight years old.

New this year will be eight vehicles from the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, along with seven exotic automobiles. Attendees who donate $5 to Kosair Charities will be able to sit in one of these cars and have their picture taken.

In addition to the Ride and Drive event, the auto show will include numerous vendors, with food and beverages available for purchase.

"The Louisville Auto Show is a fun and engaging event for the entire family," said Bob Hook III, past chairman of GLADA. "We are very much looking forward to all that's in store with our 2017 show."

About The Kentucky Exposition Center

The Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phelps Lane in Louisville, near the I-65 and I-264 interchange. Show hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Admission for adults is $7 online in advance or $9.50 at the gate, while children under 14 get in free.

For more information, please visit http://www.louisvilleautoshow.com.

