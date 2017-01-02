Marcus Hiles – and Western Rim Properties Provide the Luxury of Peace and Quiet

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2017 / Equally as important in providing a superior place to live as interior features and on-site amenities, are peace and quiet of high-end apartments, according to Founder and CEO of Western Rim Property Services, Marcus Hiles. Which is why all new Western Rim developments are now constructed using strategic, proven soundproofing methods that ensure residents a quiet home, minimizing the noise of surrounding neighbors.

The desire for a more peaceful environment in existing properties is increasing in cities across the U.S., as professional soundproof technicians are now “busier than ever as consumers search for quiet,” according to the New York Times. An innate issue of dense, vertical apartment properties is the constant noise from surrounding units being heard in others. Music, footsteps, and even chatter all have the tendency to bleed through floors and walls, creating a disturbance to adjacent neighbors. Hiles’ strategy involves implementing effective soundproofing methods as new apartments are being constructed, eliminating any potential sound issues from the outset. All new Western Rim projects feature double-thick walls between homes, and 18 inches between floors. Remaining space between walls and floors is completely filled with cellulose, an efficient, optimal sound-muffling material when compared to the standard fiberglass insulation that other developers utilize. This proactive approach creates an ideal living space, giving residents a noise-free home for both themselves and surrounding neighbors.

Marcus Hiles has established a reputation for constructing upscale suburban communities in close proximity to major urban centers throughout Texas. Resort-style amenities, and modern, spacious floor plans produce a unique sense of refinement and luxury. Open green spaces, exercise facilities, natural landscapes, public and private parks, and access to championship golf courses all help to create a communal atmosphere among residents. The solace and enhanced privacy inside each apartment unit is a fitting complement to these features, providing a true refuge from the outside world. In addition to soundproofing, the materials and methods used serve another purpose as well, helping to reduce carbon emissions and overall energy costs — an important goal of Hiles for each property.

Marcus Hiles is Chairman and CEO of Western Rim Property Services, a real estate development company managing over 15,000 luxury residential rental homes, townhomes, and apartments throughout the largest urban areas in Texas. Since 1990, Hiles has changed the landscape of the Lone Star State by routinely building affordable and innovative high-end properties, each offering an exclusive home experience that strikes a fine balance between the most desirable traits of both city and suburban living. A renown philanthropist and son of an inner-city minister, Marcus Hiles consistently provides significant financial contributions and land donations that support the betterment and growth of Texas public parks, lakes, and streams, while also assisting many social and educational programs that help the disadvantaged in all aspects of life.

