Market Report,”Global Telecom IoT Market 2016-2020″, Published

Boston, MA — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — The IoT is a network of physical objects that are interconnected and can communicate among themselves as well as with the internal and external environments. It connects hardware devices, software, and communication and IT services. It creates smart communication environments such as smart homes, smart shopping, smart transportation, and smart healthcare. It is an emerging ecosystem of Internet protocol (IP)-connected devices with the potential to deliver significant business benefits across varied industries and is valued at trillions of dollars in the future.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global telecom IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 42.36% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global telecom IoT market for 2016-2020.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

-Americas

-APAC

-EMEA

Key vendors

-AT&T

-China Mobile

-Deutsche Telekom

-Ericsson

-Verizon Communications

-Vodafone

Other prominent vendors

-Aeris

-BT (EE)

-China Telecom

-China Unicom

-Huawei Technologies

-KT

-MTN

-Orange Business Services

-Rogers Communications

-Singtel

-SK Telecom

-Sprint

-Tele2

-Telefonica

-Telenor

-TeliaSonera

-ZTE

Market driver

-Increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services.

Market challenge

-Insufficient backhaul capacity.

Market trend

-Enhanced security and safety feature with effective monitoring technology.

Key questions answered in this report

-What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned in this Report: AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, Aeris, BT (EE), China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei Technologies, KT, MTN, Orange Business Services, Rogers Communications, Singtel, SK Telecom, Sprint, Tele2, Telefonica, Telenor, TeliaSonera, ZTE

