Mobil Satellite Technologies Announces Release of VoiceNet

Chesapeake, VA — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — Mobil Satellite Technologies announced the release of VoiceNet, an off-grid voice communication network specifically designed for first responders, emergency managers, hospitals, NGOs and military bases.

Off-grid networks help emergency workers maintain connectivity when cell towers, public switched telephone networks (PSTN) or power grids have been compromised by a natural or man-made disaster. VoiceNet is an off-grid network that operates out of a satellite teleport facility and is available through any voice over internet protocol (VoIP) phone within the Mobil Satellite Technologies network. During an outage, VoiceNet becomes active while the directory displays other active and online member agencies.

"Here at Mobil Satellite Technologies, we understand that maintaining communications is critical to saving lives," said Doyle "Bud" Burton, President and CEO of Mobil Satellite Technologies, "so we're proud to offer VoiceNet as a complimentary service to every public safety worker within our network."

Immediately after completing the development of VoiceNet, Mobil Satellite Technologies is preparing the launch of NetFax. NetFax is a service that converts fax analog signals into HTTPS, allowing faxes to reach the designated recipient via the internet. With traditional faxes being liable to termination during the slightest connectivity disruption, NetFax's real-time protocol transmissions are intended to send faxes more securely and reliably over any IP network. NetFax is scheduled to be available before the end of this year.

Mobil Satellite Technologies is a privately held company headquartered in Chesapeake, VA that provides VSAT solutions to government mobile command centers, oil & gas exploration teams, and humanitarian missions.

