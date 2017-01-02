Novogradac & Company LLP Promotes Seven to Partner

New Partners Bring Expertise, History of Service to National CPA Firm

Novogradac & Company LLP, a national accounting and consulting firm, welcomes Nat Eng, Chris Jones, Andrea Killeen and Angie Taylor of the San Francisco office; Rachel Denton of the Kansas City, Mo., office; Bryan Hung of the Long Beach, Calif., office; and Amanda Read of the Cleveland office to the partnership. The firm, which specializes in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy tax credits and other areas, has 56 partners in 25 offices nationwide.

“I am excited to announce that Amanda, Andrea, Angie, Bryan, Chris, Nat and Rachel have been promoted to partner,” said Michael Novogradac, the firm’s managing partner. “Their dedication to the firm and expertise in their respective fields has helped Novogradac & Company continue to be a leader in the tax credit, accounting and valuation industries, while continuing to find new ways to better serve our clients.”

Ms. Denton works in the valuation, consulting, market research and government services division of Novogradac & Company LLP. Ms. Denton has extensive experience performing market feasibility studies, appraisals and consulting services for a broad cross-section of clients in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) industry, including developers, lenders, syndicators and state agencies. She also specializes in conducting regional or marketwide housing studies for various municipalities and agencies. Additional areas of expertise include the valuation and analysis of USDA Rural Development properties and those applying for FHA financing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) MAP program. Ms. Denton has spoken at Novogradac and other industry conferences, discussing HUD-specific valuation and market analysis issues, as well as Year 15 valuation concerns related to LIHTC properties. Ms. Denton has completed extensive real estate appraisal coursework through the Appraisal Institute and received a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional studies from Cornell University. Ms. Denton is a designated member of the Appraisal Institute and is licensed as a certified general real estate appraiser in several states.

Mr. Eng focuses on renewable energy transactions across a variety of technologies, including solar, wind and battery storage. He works with numerous renewable energy developers/sponsors, syndicators and investors by providing accounting, consulting and transaction advisory services. His consulting and transaction advisory skillset includes financial structuring and modeling expertise with integrated technical GAAP transactional and ongoing operational support for various industry participants. Before joining Novogradac & Company in 2009, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, specializing in banking and capital markets clients. Mr. Eng received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State University. He is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Mr. Hung specializes in providing audit, tax and consulting services in the real estate industry. Mr. Hung, who joined Novogradac & Company in 2005, has extensive experience working with real estate developers, community development entities (CDEs), syndicators, lenders and investors on structuring and preparing complex financial forecasts for new markets tax credit (NMTC), historic rehabilitation tax credit (HTC) and renewable energy tax credit (RETC) transactions. He received a double bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Southern California. Mr. Hung is licensed as a certified public accountant in California.

Mr. Jones joined the firm in 2004 as an accounting specialist, working in the accounts payable function. He joined Novogradac & Company after a brief stint at a securities brokerage firm. Mr. Jones served in assistant controller and then controller roles. Mr. Jones assumed the Chief Financial Officer position in 2015 and he plays a critical role in the management of the internal accounting and marketing departments. Mr. Jones provides operational support to the firm and works closely with other support departments on strategic initiatives as they relate to budget management and financial forecasting. In addition, he works with the firm’s marketing and information technology departments to create improved operational efficiency. Mr. Jones graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Ms. Killeen is experienced in providing audit, tax and consulting services to a wide range of real estate clients including, real estate developers, investors, NMTC clients, HTC industry clients, vineyard and winery clients and high-net-worth individuals. Ms. Killeen also specializes in cost segregation studies and IRC §1031 exchanges. Ms. Killeen received a bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Ms. Read provides a wide range of services to community development entities (CDEs), including transaction structuring, development and implementation of internal compliance policies and procedures, bookkeeping, monthly loan servicing and asset management, compliance review and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund reporting. She assists her clients in transaction structuring, financial modeling, NMTC compliance and reporting. Ms. Read’s experience includes working with complex financing for community development real estate developments, including using NMTCs, HTCs, public/private partnerships, and other federal, state and local tax credits and incentives. She is also a frequent speaker at the preconference workshops at the firm’s NMTC conferences. In addition to her NMTC practice, Ms. Read also focuses on the LIHTC, providing consulting services for real estate developers with an emphasis in the areas of real estate partnership audit and taxation. Ms. Read received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Akron. She is licensed in Ohio as a certified public accountant.

Ms. Taylor provides tax compliance, planning and consulting services for multistate partnerships, closely held corporations, trusts and high-net-worth individuals. Ms. Taylor is also experienced in the taxation of wineries and vineyards. Before joining Novogradac & Company, she spent more than three years with a CPA firm specializing in audit, tax and consulting services for construction contractors and high-net-worth individuals. Ms. Taylor received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an accounting emphasis from California State University, Fresno and is currently pursuing her master’s degree at Golden Gate University. She is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Novogradac & Company LLP began operations in 1989 and has since grown to more than 500 employees and partners with offices in San Francisco, San Rafael, Walnut Creek and Long Beach, Calif.; Dover, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; St. Louis; Boston; New York; Chicago; Austin and Dallas, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Naples, Fla., Raleigh, N.C.; Toms River and Iselin, N.J.; and the greater metropolitan areas of Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Detroit; Kansas City, Mo.; and Seattle. Specialty practice areas include tax, audit and consulting services for tax-credit-assisted affordable housing, community revitalization, rehabilitation of historic properties and renewable energy. Other areas of expertise include business valuation, preparation and analysis of market studies and appraisals of multifamily housing and renewable energy investments.

For additional information on Novogradac’s personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

