Pixel Film Studios Releases Countdown for Final Cut Pro X

Pixel Film Studios Recently Released Countdown, a New Year's Themed Plugin for Final Cut Pro X

"Countdown is a New Year's themed video production package which will allow users to create the ultimate new years slideshow with complete ease," said Christina Austin – CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

Countdown’s slides include camera controls so that users may customize intro animations, depth and the rotation of environments. Simply, add a new slide above a previous slide to create a new scene and animate out the old one. Countdown will move the previous slide forward and bring in the new one. Create holiday slideshows using Countdown for FCPX.

Two lower thirds and a title opener are included in Countdown for Final Cut Pro X. Self-animating lower thirds are used for introducing people, settings and more while the title opener is a great tool to use at the start of a video or to introduce new sections. The opener can be placed above footage and blended to create an overlaying look.

Add confetti and sparkling stars to any scene or media clip by applying the Particles Overlay in this package. Users are given control over the colors of both the stars and the confetti as well as opacity, birth rate and more. This overlay is a great way to add extra holiday style to any scene.

Countdown’s customizable background key is a great tool for placing under text, media and more. Simply apply the background key to the Final Cut Pro X timeline and adjust the colors, highlight, glows and animation parameters to start. Then, place some text, or media with a transparent background above it to use as a backdrop.

