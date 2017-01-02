Reolink Wireless Security Cameras Adopt Dual Band WiFi Technology to Reduce Signal Loss

Hong Kong, China — (SBWIRE) — 01/01/2017 — Reolink, a global innovator in home security and camera solutions, adopts 2.4/5 GHz dual band WiFi technology on its wireless security cameras, to help users get rid of WiFi sigal loss and interference to the largest degree.

2.4 GHz single wireless security cameras, though more widespread in usage (all 802.11b and g devices run on 2.4 GHz only), has only 3 non-overlapping channels for transmission, which are congested due to a lot of interfering devices, including microwave ovens, cordless phones, baby monitors, etc. All make for a noisy environment that increases network interference and degrades the performance.

To solve this problem, Reolink uses 802.11ac dual-band wireless technology on its wireless security cameras, including C1, C2, RLC-410WS, RLC-411WS , etc., to create the excellent dual band 2.4/5 GHz wireless security cameras. 802.11ac offers backward compatibility to 802.11b/g/n and bandwidth rated up to 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band plus up to 450Mbps on 2.4 GHz.

5 GHz channel is much cleaner with less interference with 23 non-overlapping channels — 8 times more than 2.4 GHz for transmission, which makes it suitable for video live streaming which is very sensitive to packet loss and delays.

With Reolink dual band wireless security cameras, users can shift to 5 GHz directly to get rid of WiFi signal interference and loss. If more and more security camera manufacturers create 5 GHz wireless security cameras, the 5 GHz channel will be as crowded as 2.4 GHz. Under this circumstance, Reolink dual WiFi home security cameras enable users to choose between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channel freely, which helps customers not suffer from signal loss and interference to the largest degree. There is no need for customers to buy 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz single band WiFi cameras respecitively. A Reolink dual band wireless security camera fits all common network channels well.

