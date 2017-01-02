Titan LED’s Proprietary ACC Technology Obtains Patent Publication and Continues to Keep Fixture Temperatures at a Record Low in Their Hennessy Series.

American Manufacturer, Titan LED Inc., advances thermal efficiencies with its proprietary design called Active Chamber Cooling and obtains Patent Publication. This progressive ACC Technology delivers where LED competitors fall short in quality standards by reducing heat and improving the lifespan for their premium line fixtures, called the Hennessy Series.

Titan LED, an Inc. 500 LED Manufacturer specializing in USA Made products, obtains Patent Publication on its proprietary thermal management called Active Chamber Cooling Technology (ACC Technology). By design, Titan’s LED Hennessy fixtures keep record low temperatures for sustained longevity and lumen output.

Although LED chips run much cooler than traditional lighting, the fact remains they still burn very hot. Titan’s new published technology works to make sure the extruded aluminum heat sink keeps cool and never reaches saturation level; this ensures the LED chip will maintain a high-level output throughout its lifespan establishing long-term sustainability. Most modern, high-powered LED lighting fixtures use internal convection to cool their heat sinks and prevent an LED from burning out, when in reality it is heating up the fixture.

“Active Chamber Cooling Technology was created to overcome what all LED products face as the number one challenge; thermal management,” says Brian Hennessy, President and Founder of Titan LED. “It comes down to the select manufacturers’ who utilize this feature and prioritize the importance of thermal design and engineering to avoid premature failures.”

Through a series of 28 thermal exchange ducts, ACC technology lowers the overall junction temperature and creates superior efficiency through active cooling. ACC Technology divides the fixture interior into two distinct chambers, a hot and cold. The cool chamber draws cool air from outside the fixture across the LED driver to prolong the lifespan and efficiency of the driver. With just a 10oC temperature increase, a driver without proper cooling loses half of its expected rated hours. It may also result in a 30% decrease in light output from the overheated chips. Quite the reverse, Titan LED fixture temperatures remain at or below the manufacturer's recommended optimal specifications for longest life, greatest efficacy and brightest light emission. For example, Titan LED’s 148-watt shoebox integrates (56) Tier 1 Lumileds, high-power TX chips while maintaining a staggering 49oC junction temperature when fully sealed. Third Party testing facilities yield results that start at 85oC as the industry benchmark. This illustrates Titan LED’s commitment to excellence through their product innovation and solidifies them as an industry leader.

ACC Technology can be found in select Titan LED Hennessy products such as; High Bays, Shoeboxes, Fuel Canopies, & their 2×2 High Bay Troffer. The impressive thermal management system produces a whopping 125,000 hr. fixture rating when most of its competition is at 50,000 hrs. It’s also worth mentioning that this 125,000 rating covers both the LED chips AND the driver. Titan matches both components equally to give the finest bumper to bumper coverage in the industry.

Titan LED is an Inc. 500 Manufacturer based in Southern California. They specialize in Energy Efficiency and Clean Tech LED lighting solutions for schools, hospitals, offices, parking lots, garages, churches, retail stores, gas stations, grocery chains, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and much more. They ensure top tier quality by using American made, proprietary components that are pioneered in-house and rigorously tested to meet UL requirements and other accreditations. For more information, visit http://www.titanledusa.net or call John Ruscigno at (805) 523-7500.

