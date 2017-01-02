Venerated Dentist, Stephen C. Rose, DDS, will be Featured in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Las Vegas, Nevada



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Stephen C. Rose, DDS, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. He is a highly trained and qualified dentist with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Stephen C. Rose has been in practice for more than 37 years, and is currently serving patients within his practice Rose Cosmetic and Family Dentistry in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Stephen C. Rose graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1979 from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. Following his graduation, Dr. Rose subsequently completed internships at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oregon and the University of Oregon Health Science Center. He then went on to undertake his residency training at San Francisco’s Pacific Aesthetic Continuum and the Kois Center in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, Dr. Rose is DOCS Education certified in oral conscious sedation.

To keep up to date with the latest advances in his field, Dr. Rose maintains a professional membership with the American Dental Association, the Nevada State Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Southern Nevada Dental Society. He attributes his success to his hard work, his belief in continual learning and education, and his excellent patient service and outcomes. When he is not assisting his patients, Dr. Rose enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.

Learn more about Dr. Stephen C. Rose here: http://www.dentalrose.com/ and be sure to read his upcoming publication in the Leading Physicians of the World.

