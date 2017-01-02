Venerated Internist and Gerontologist, Theodore Morrison Homa, MD, CMD, will be Honorably Mentioned in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Arlington Heights, Illinois



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Theodore Morrison Homa, MD, CMD, Internist and Gerontologist to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Homa is a highly trained and qualified internal medicine with a vast expertise in all facets of his work, especially geriatric medicine, long term care, and primary care. Dr. Homa has been in practice for more than 40 years and is currently serving patients at Northwest Suburban Physicians in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Additionally, he is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, St. Alexius Hospital.

Dr. Homa’s career in medicine began in 1971 when he graduated with his Medical Degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine. Following his graduation, Dr. Homa subsequently completed his residency at New Britain General Hospital. Dr. Homa is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, is a Certified Medical Director in Long Term Care, and holds a Certificate of Added Qualification in Geriatrics. Furthermore, he has earned the coveted title of Diplomate of the American Board of Post-Acute and Long Term Care.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in his field, Dr. Homa maintains a professional membership with the American Medical Association, the Chicago Medical Society, the American Medical Director’s Association and the American Board of Post Acute Long Term Care Medicine. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Homa is an expert witness for medical malpractice cases in defense of medical doctors and long term care facilities, as well as injured patients filing as plaintiffs. Dr. Homa attributes his success to his hard work, dedication, and caring for his patients.

View Dr. Theodore Morrison Homa’s Profile Here:

https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/Theodore-Homa-Internist-Arlington-Heights-Illinois-60004

Learn more about Dr. Homa here: http://www.nwsphysicians.com/ and be sure to read his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

About FindaTopDoc.com

FindaTopDoc.com is a hub for all things medicine, featuring detailed descriptions of medical professionals across all areas of expertise, and information on thousands of healthcare topics. Each month, millions of patients use FindaTopDoc to find a doctor nearby and instantly book an appointment online or create a review. FindaTopDoc.com features each doctor’s full professional biography highlighting their achievements, experience, patient reviews and areas of expertise. A leading provider of valuable health information that helps empower patient and doctor alike, FindaTopDoc enables readers to live a happier and healthier life. For more information about FindaTopDoc, visit:http://www.findatopdoc.com