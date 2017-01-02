Venerated Plastic Surgeon, Franco Vercesi, MD, will be Honorably Mentioned in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Milan, Italy



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Franco Vercesi, MD, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. He is a highly-trained and qualified plastic surgeon with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially aesthetics and laser plastic surgery. Dr. Franco Vercesi has been in practice for more than 26 years, and is currently serving patients within the Centro Medico Galeno in Milan, Italy.

Dr. Franco Vercesi’s career in medicine began in 1990 when he graduated with his Medical Degree at the University of Milan in Italy. He then completed a postgraduate residency at Italy’s School of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

Dr. Vercesi is recognized across Italy and beyond as an expert in aesthetic surgery and in laser plastic surgery, as well as for techniques including the silhouette lift. To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in his field, Dr. Vercesi maintains a professional membership with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He attributes his success to his attention to patient care, and when he is not assisting patients, Dr. Vercesi enjoys traveling.

