Barrier Materials Market: Material Type & Application Segment Analysis

Barrier Materials Market by Type (PEN, PVDC, EVOH and Others) for Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage Industry and Others Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020

The report covers forecast and analysis for the barrier materials market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2015 to 2020 based on both volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the barrier materials market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the barrier materials market on a global level.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the barrier materials market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2015 to 2020 based on both volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the barrier materials market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the barrier materials market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the barrier materials market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the barrier materials market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the barrier materials market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020. Key material type segments covered under this study includes PEN, PVDC, EVOH and others. Key application segments covered under this study includes agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industry and other applications. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for barrier materials based on individual applications in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd, the Dow Chemical Company, E. I. Du Pont de Numerous and Co., Solvay SA, Kuraray Co., Ltd, and Teijin Limited. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments of the company.

The report segments the global barrier materials market as:

Barrier Materials Market: Material Type Segment Analysis

PEN

PVDC

EVOH

Others

Barrier Materials Market: Application Segment Analysis

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Barrier Materials Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

