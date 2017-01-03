Be Careful with Shampoo: Hair Care Products Should Be pH Balanced

Get to know more about SelpHbalance’s digital pH meter for your needs

White Plains, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — An article on website The No Poo Method shared how hair care products should also be pH balanced. The website made clear that some products used for the hair might be harmful. Some of these are products are considered "safe," but pH levels say otherwise.

"Hair at a normal, balanced level has a pH of about five (give or take 0.5) which is slightly acidic. It's important that the products you use are pH balanced so your hair can maintain a normal pH level," the website stated.

The No Poo Method also enumerated shampoo and hair care products including their corresponding pH levels.

For the acidic tier, some of the acidic products for the hair may be organic, but have various levels. Aloe vera, corn starch and salt have pH 6, while other organic hair care products such as coconut milk and apple cider vinegar respectively has pH 6 to 7 and pH 2 to 3.

For the other products such as basic soda, they show pH level of 9 which is considered basic.

"The goal is to get as close to your hair's natural pH level as possible (which is about 5). So if you use a basic wash, you need to balance with an acid rinse," the website stated. "If your hair products are too basic or acidic, you could (and probably will) end up with damaged, dry, brittle, porous hair."

Testing hair care products with SelpHbalance

The selpHbalance digital pH meter takes pride in the features that have helped customers test products such as shampoo for the hair. The meter offers very accurate pH testing with reliable results. The product is sold on Amazon with a portable carrying case and extra packs of solution for pH buffering.

Unlike other pH testers, the SelpHbalance digital pH meter takes pride in its automatic calibration feature to ensure accuracy.

About SelpHbalance

SelpHbalance focuses on longevity and health awareness in the United States. With the growing trend of health awareness in the 21st century, SelpHbalance contributes to and promotes longevity so that consumers can have a healthy lifestyle using their products.

Amazon offers the digital pH meter with free shipping on orders more than $49. It is time that you start trying the product today for better benefits. For more information about its features, check out its Amazon page or visit its official website to read customer reviews.

