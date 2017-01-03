Bretz RV & Marine Starts the New Year with the January Thaw Sale

During the month of January, Bretz RV & Marine will host their January Thaw Sale featuring the hottest deals of the year.

Escape the chilly weather during the month of January as Bretz RV & Marine moves their hottest deals of the year into one massive, heated, indoor showroom! Starting Monday Jan. 2, Bretz RV & Marine in Missoula, Billings and Boise will begin the 9th annual January Thaw Sale for major inventory discounts on a large selection of new and used RVs and boats. This sale, which continues through Saturday January 31st, is a prime time for customers already thinking about summer adventures, to stop by and browse new and clearance inventory listed at prices up to 50% off. Enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate or coffee, stay warm indoors and save up to an additional $1,000 with the Bretz RV Money Tree when you purchase any used RV or boat over $5,000 during the January Thaw Sale.*

Bretz RV & Marine is ready to help shoppers choose the right RV or boat. Whether it is a weekend getaway, adventurous road trip, or a summer afternoon on the lake, Bretz RV & Marine is committed to providing personalized customer service and working to make dreams become a reality. Purchasing an RV or boat can sometimes feel overwhelming, but their experienced sales team will ensure that customers can make the best decision specific to their wants and needs.

Here is a sneak peek at some of the discounted selections during the January Thaw Sale between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31st.

Missoula and Billings



2016 Coachmen Leprechaun 260RS or 260QB: $459 down $459/month*

2017 CrossRoads Rezerve 27BH: Sale $29,995 (Regular price: $41,213)

2016 SunChaser DS20: $219/down $219/month

2017 Keystone Cougar 19RBEWE: $199 down, $199/month* (Sale: $19,995)

50% off 2006 Fleetwood Prowler (Was $1,8995, Now $9,497) Stk #51643 (Missoula)

50% off 2000 Kountry Star 3565 Diesel Pusher (Was $69,995, Now $34,997) Stk #27423 (Billings)

Boise

2017 Forest River Shockwave 28FQDX: Sale $39,995 (Regular price: $57,177)

2017 Thor Motor Coach Gemini 23TR: $10% down, $549/month*

50% off 1993 Georgie Boy Pursuit (Was $19,995, Now $9,997) Stk #52932

*Promotional pricing valid through January 31st, 2017. Some restrictions apply. Please see dealer for details. Inventory subject to prior sale and availability. Money tree only available on used inventory over $5,000.

About Bretz RV & Marine:

Bretz RV & Marine first started in 1965 when Frank and Vi Bretz brought their first Aloha Trailer and began operating a service station in Missoula. Eventually passing on ownership to their two sons Mark and Dave, the family-owned dealership now boasts over 55 years of experience and a location on North Reserve with a recently expanded 20,000 square foot showroom. Today, Bretz RV & Marine currently has three different locations in Missoula, Boise, and Billings. Also, the dealership is proudly recognized as the largest RV & Boat Dealer in Montana, Idaho, Eastern Washington, Wyoming and the Dakotas. Equipped with an extensive selection of RV and Marine vehicles, 26 fully equipped service bays, a dump station, Parts and Body shop, 99cent propane, and the dealership in Montana with the most RVDA technicians under one roof, Bretz RV & Marine continues to set the highest standards in customer service. They are celebrating their 50th anniversary during the 2017 year.

