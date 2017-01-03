Chicago-based BIK & Co., LLP Joins Wipfli LLP

Wipfli LLP, one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, announced that Chicago-based CPA and advisory firm, BIK & Co., LLP (BIK) has joined the firm effective January 1. This combination marks Wipfli’s third combination in the Chicago market in 12 months.

Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States, announced that Chicago-based CPA and advisory firm, BIK & Co., LLP (BIK) has joined the firm effective January 1. This combination marks Wipfli’s third combination in the Chicago market in 12 months.

As part of this combination, 58 BIK professionals, including 13 partners, have joined more than 1,700 professionals at Wipfli. The deal further expands Wipfli’s presence in the Chicago area.

Rick Dreher, managing partner of Wipfli, said, “We are excited to welcome BIK to Wipfli. Wipfli has been growing significantly in the Chicago area over the past five years and this combination with BIK will help us to further enhance our physical presence in this key market. Further, BIK’s long history in Chicago, their strong reputation for providing exceptional client service, and their industry and service focuses, greatly complement Wipfli."

Chicago-based BIK & Co., LLP is a CPA and advisory firm that provides a full range of audit, tax and advisory services to closely held businesses, organizations and individuals in the Chicagoland area and across the country. The firm has strong focuses in serving financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, schools and high-net-worth individuals, and provides a number of specialized services including fraud and forensics, employee benefit plan audits and estate and succession planning. Founded in 1968, BIK has three full-service offices in Chicagoland in Palatine, Vernon Hills and Burr Ridge, Illinois.

“Similar to Wipfli, BIK has established a history of success through building strong client relationships and helping our clients to overcome challenges that are constantly changing,” said Larry Schmitt, managing partner of BIK. “Through this combination with Wipfli, we will continue to provide our clients with the same exceptional service, but can also provide them with access to a larger network of experts and resources and deep industry experience to help them as they continue to evolve. This combination will also provide our employees with access to more extensive training and professional development opportunities.”

With 38 offices in the United States (including five offices in Chicagoland) and two offices in India, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. For over 87 years, Wipfli has provided businesses and organizations in a number of industries with industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services to help clients overcome their challenges today and plan for tomorrow. Since establishing their first Chicagoland office in 2011, a number of long-time, Chicago-based firms have joined Wipfli including The Condon Group, Ltd. (Tinley Park) in January 2014; Regulatory Compliance Associates (REGCOM) in January 2014; Steinberg Advisors, Ltd. (Northbrook) in January 2016; and Weltman Bernfield LLC (Buffalo Grove) in August 2016. Currently, Wipfli has approximately 160 associates based in Chicago who are serving clients throughout Chicago and the surrounding areas.

The combined firm will have over 1,800 associates (including over 200 associates based in the firm’s Chicago offices) and 43 office locations in the United States and India.

About Wipfli LLP



With offices across the United States and India, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 CPA and business consulting firms in the nation. For over 87 years, Wipfli has provided private and publicly held companies with industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services to help clients overcome their business challenges today and plan for tomorrow. The firm’s clients include manufacturing companies, financial institutions, health care organizations, construction companies, real estate companies, insurance companies, nonprofit organizations, units of government, agricultural businesses, dealerships and individuals. Through the firm’s membership in Allinial Global, Wipfli can draw upon the resources of firms from around the world, helping businesses whenever and wherever they need it. For more information, visit wipfli.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13955421.htm