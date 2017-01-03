Competitive Analysis for Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market by 2024

Transparency Market Research Report Added “Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — A new market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024," offers a detailed overview of this market.

The report provides a comprehensive study of the factors influencing the growth of the global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market. The primary appeal of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks is that they can be used for intubation without removing the oxygen masks. A rising number of operating room and emergency room procedures is driving the market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as sleep apnea, COPD, cancer, kidney failure, and coronary artery diseases has fuelled demand for surgical procedures. This, in turn, has triggered the demand for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks.

Furthermore, the rising need for home care health services is likely to give a significant push to the global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market. On the other hand, lower patient compliance due to the high cost of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks is negatively influencing the growth of the market. However, high unmet needs in developing nations and an increasing number of reimbursement policies are likely to provide notable growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market.

Artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks find applications in intensive care units, dental clinics, operation room, and home care. They have widespread application in operating rooms owing to the increasing number of people undergoing surgeries. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. North America was the leading segment in 2015. The presence of a dynamic and modern healthcare infrastructure and implementation of favorable government policies such as the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. have spurred the demand for artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks in the region. Due to the aforementioned reasons, the region is expected to retain its dominance until 2024.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit a CAGR higher than other regions from 2016 to 2024. The growth of artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market in this region can be attributed to improving reimbursement policies, rapidly growing population, and increasing funding from private and public sector.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of key players' profiles and their market shares. Some of the key players in the global artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks market are Acutronic Medical Systems, Ambu, Air Liquide Healthcare, CareFusion, Drager, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GaleMed, HOFFRICHTER GmbH, and ResMed.

