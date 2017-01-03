Corepoint Health CTO Dave Shaver Appointed to HL7 International’s Board of Directors

A pioneer in creating software that simplifies health data interoperability, Mr. Shaver will join the Board at a pivotal time as the healthcare industry anticipates the release of the new HL7 FHIR standard

HL7 International, a not-for-profit standards developing organization that develops and maintains the HL7 data standards used throughout healthcare, yesterday announced that Corepoint Health Founder and CTO Dave Shaver was appointed to their Board of Directors. Mr. Shaver has been an active participant in the HL7 organization since 1993.

“HL7 is delighted to welcome Dave Shaver to the Board of Directors,” said HL7 CEO Dr. Charles Jaffe, MD, PhD. “Mr. Shaver is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare IT with over two decades of active involvement in the HL7 community. He is a strong advocate for standards collaboration and the advancement of healthcare interoperability. Additionally, Mr. Shaver has been integral in supporting the implementation of HL7’s Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) on a global scale. We welcome his strategic insight, critical voice and leadership.”

Mr. Shaver currently serves as the co-chair of the HL7 FHIR Governance Board and is on the board of directors of the FHIR Foundation, both pivotal roles in the development of the new data exchange standard. In 2011, Mr. Shaver received the W. Edward Hammond, PhD, Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of his contributions to HL7’s success. His previous HL7 volunteer work includes the Infrastructure and Messaging Work Group, founding member of CCOW standard, and involvement in other committees such as SIGOBT (object brokering technologies), SIGCBM (component based messaging), and Marketing.

Shaver affirmed his appointment, “I look forward to continued involvement in the HL7 community and the uptake of FHIR across the healthcare ecosystem. Users of the HL7 family of standards have been very giving of their time volunteering to create a new methodology to exchange data in real time. It is rewarding to be a part of this transformation and the international collaboration within the community. The new FHIR standard continues the HL7 triple aim of improving the patient experience, improving the health of populations, and reducing costs.”

Corepoint Health, a healthcare interoperability software leader, is a long-time supporter of the adoption of HL7 standards throughout the health care industry. Corepoint Health has supported the HL7 community in many ways including holding Benefactor- and Sponsor-level membership, hosting networking receptions to encourage interaction between HL7 members, volunteering time to contribute to the HL7 standards, providing vendor-neutral HL7 training, and offering insights on HL7 interfacing best practices.

About Corepoint Health

Corepoint Health delivers a simplified approach to internal and external health data integration and exchange for hospitals, radiology centers, laboratories, and clinics. Our software solutions help health care providers achieve interoperability goals that create operational leverage within their care organization. Corepoint Integration Engine was named the #1 interface engine for seven consecutive years in the Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report. Follow Corepoint Health on Twitter @CorepointHealth.

About Health Level Seven International (HL7)

Founded in 1987, Health Level Seven International is the global authority for healthcare information interoperability and standards with affiliates established in more than 30 countries. HL7 is a non-profit, ANSI accredited standards development organization dedicated to providing a comprehensive framework and related standards for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information that supports clinical practice and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services. HL7’s more than 1,600 members represent approximately 500 corporate members, which include more than 90 percent of the information systems vendors serving healthcare. HL7 collaborates with other standards developers and provider, payer, philanthropic and government agencies at the highest levels to ensure the development of comprehensive and reliable standards and successful interoperability efforts.



