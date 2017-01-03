Crowdfund Buzz Reviews Crowdfunding in 2016, Looks Ahead to 2017

Crowdfunding had its most interesting year ever and 2017 promises news surprises and developments.

Las Vegas, NV — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — Throughout 2016, Crowdfund Buzz has interacted with hundreds of crowdfunders and accumulated crowdfunding data speaking to startling events in 2016 as they formed predictions of what the crowdfunding industry can expect in 2017.

Highlights include new marketing trends, the rise of equity crowdfunding and the predicted drop in crowdfunding fraud. The crowdfunding industry in maturing and 2017 is expected to be the biggest year ever, an ongoing trend year over year.

Crowdfund Buzz shared the best and worst of 2016 with a good hard look in their crystal ball to give everyone even remotely interested in crowdfunding a glimpse of what to expect this year. Industry experts, amateur crowdfunders and everyone else is encouraged to dive into to the retrospective and the predictions to see where crowdfunding is heading next.

Crowdfunding Campaigns In The Year Ahead – What to Expect – http://www.crowdfundbuzz.com/crowdfunding-campaigns-2017/

The Official Crowdfund Buzz Website – http://www.crowdfundbuzz.com

