Direct Drive Wind Turbines Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2024

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2017 — The rising demand for energy and increase in global greenhouse gas emission, has provided a major fillip to alternative, renewable sources energies such as the wind energy. In the generation of wind power, the direct drive (gearless) wind turbines – low-speed generators that eliminate the need for the complex and unwieldy traditional gearbox from the turbines drive train – are seeing steady demand. Wind turbine manufacturers are also figuring out means to make direct drive wind turbines more competitive in the market by improving the underpinning technologies. The global market for direct drive wind turbines is characterized by the presence of a large number of manufacturers.

Depending upon the turbine capacity, the global market for direct drive turbine market can be divided into less than 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MV, and more than 3 MV. Among the three, the 1 MW to 3 MW segment dominates the market with a leading share. Based on technology, the market can be classified into electrically excited synchronous generator (EESG) and permanent magnet synchronous generator (PMSG), with the latter grossing more on account of it being more dependable for offshore related applications and its lighter weight. With the increase in offshore activities, PMSG technology is expected to experience high growth.

The research report has been compiled leveraging primary and secondary research methodologies to present an insightful peek into the global direct drive wind turbines market. It furnishes description of the product, the latest news surrounding it, deals and collaborations, and other details pertaining to its market. Using industry-leading analytical tools, the report gauges the threats and opportunities that these companies may face over the course of the forecast period between 2012 and 2018.

Global Direct Drive Wind Turbines Market: Drivers and Trends

The unique perceived benefit of the direct drive wind turbines are durability and reduced noise. Unlike geared models, they suffer reduced downtime. This coupled with helpful regulatory norms, has resulted in a steady upswing in their uptake. Going forward too, the global direct drive wind turbine market is predicted to clock steady growth due to the increasing thrust on bettering operational efficiency and bringing down maintenance costs. Its off-shore potential has been zeroed in as the significant opportunity, which has drawn many direct drive wind turbine manufacturers into the market.

The TMR report also highlights the major market restraints countering growth such as steep upfront cost on account of the expensive gears and dearth of skilled labor to handle operations. Variability in wind speed is another factor weighing on the market's outlook.

Global Direct Drive Wind Turbines Market: Geographical Outlook

Based on geography, the global direct drive wind turbines market can be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe, among them, is one of the leading markets. Going forward too, the continent will retain its dominant share powered by Spain, the U.K., Germany, Ireland, and France, which have been at the forefront of investing in wind energy on the back of supportive regulations. Asia Pacific is another lucrative market which is seeing a rapid take-up of gearless wind turbines, especially from emerging economies in the region, namely China and India with high energy needs.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for direct drive wind turbines, the report profiles companies such as General Electric, Siemens AG, Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Leitwind AG, ENERCON, ALSTOM, Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group, Quantum Wind Power, and EWT.

