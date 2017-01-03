Exceptional Registered Nurse Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R, will be Presented in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 3, 2017 / Saratoga Springs, New York



With an upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare, Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R, joins the prestigious ranks of the International Nurses Association. Gertrude B. Hutchinson is a Registered Nurse with 45 years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing. Gertrude is currently serving as an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she teaches advanced pathophysiology online. She is also Director of History and Education at the Center for Nursing at the Foundation of New York State Nurses, Archivist for the Bellevue Alumnae Center for Nursing History at the Foundation of New York State Nurses, Guilderland, NY and Archivist for the American Association for the History of Nursing.

Gertrude B. Hutchinson’s career in nursing began in 1971 when she graduated with her Nursing Diploma from the United Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a Registered Nurse. An advocate for continuing education, Gertrude went on to obtain her Associates Degree in 2003 from Riverside Community College, before completing her Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from California State University-San Bernardino. She then received her Master of Arts Degree in History in 2007 from the University of Albany, her Master of Science in Information System with a specialty in Archiving and Records in 2009 from the State University of New York, and her Doctor of Nursing Science Degree in Education and Leadership from the The Sage Colleges of Albany. Additionally, Gertrude is a Certified Critical Care Nurse-Retired, and keeps up to date with the latest advances in her field by maintaining a professional membership with the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Association-New York Chapter, the National League for Nursing-New York, the Northeast New York Professional Nurses Organization, and the New York Organization of Nurse Executive Leaders.

Gertrude is an inductee of The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, The Golden Key International Honor Society, and The Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, and for her excellence, she received the Northeastern Region NYONEL Leadership Award in 2015 from The New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders in recognition of her creative and contemporary leadership in nursing practice. She attributes her success to her inquisitive nature, wanting to help people, education opportunities, and having gifts and abilities to leave the world a better place. When she is not working, Gertrude enjoys knitting, crocheting, reading historical fiction, and playing the piano.

be sure to read her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.