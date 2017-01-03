Exceptional Registered Nurse Joannie L. Weatherly, RN, will be Announced in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare

(PR NewsChannel) / January 3, 2017 / Las Vegas, Nevada



With an upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare, Joannie L. Weatherly, RN, joins the prestigious ranks of the International Nurses Association. Joannie is a Registered Nurse with four years of experience in her field and an extensive expertise in all facets of nursing, especially in congestive heart failure. Joannie is currently serving patients as Director of Nursing at Spanish Hills Wellness Suites in Las Vegas, Nevada. Furthermore, she is affiliated with Broadlawn Hospital.

Joannie attended Indian Hills Community College where she graduated with her Associate Degree of Applied Science in 2013. To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in her field, Joannie maintains a professional membership with the American Nurses Association, the American Heart Association, and the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association.

For her excellence, Joannie is the recipient of the 2013 Governor’s Scholarship for Caring and Advocacy. Joannie chose a career in nursing because she has always had a desire to help others, and loves taking care of people. She attributes her success to The Heavenly Father, who has been the wind beneath her wings. She has a strong spiritual relationship that she feels has helped her to understand her patients better. When she is not assisting patients, Joannie enjoys bicycling and volunteering within her church.

be sure to read her upcoming publication in the Worldwide Leaders in Healthcare.