Expiration of Merger Agreement Between Lincor Solutions and Hills Limited

Hills Limited unable to accept various funding proposals put before them.

On 13 September 2016, international healthcare technology leader, Lincor Solutions Inc., announced its proposed merger with Hills Health Solutions, a division of Hills Limited of Australia. As of December 31, 2016, the merger agreement between the parties expired due to Hills Limited and Lincor Solutions being unable to agree upon various funding proposals put before them.







“While we are disappointed an agreement with Hills Limited could not be reached, we are excited the market validated Lincor’s value as a patient engagement technology leader in today’s growing healthcare IT sector. The expiration of this agreement does not impact our market leading commercial relationship with Hills Health Solutions in Australia.” stated Chris Cashwell, CEO of Lincor.







Lincor will continue its growth strategy by focusing on technology solutions for patients and clinicians in key markets around the globe as recently demonstrated in December with over 1,200 new beds won in the United Kingdom, Texas, and Canada. Mr. Cashwell said, “We have great momentum going into 2017 and focusing our resources to deliver the maximum value for hospitals and our shareholders is our number one priority."







Lincor Solutions is the global leader in patient engagement solutions and the only provider that brings together improved patient satisfaction with clinical and operations workflow improvements. Lincor’s technology is helping hospitals and patients around the world from the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to Cancer Treatment Centers of America and continues to expand its client base in markets around the world.

