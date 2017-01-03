Fascol Introduces Trunki Ride on Suitcase

This Ride on Suitcase Luggage is Designed Specially for Children

Shenzhen, China — (SBWIRE) — 01/02/2017 — Fascol introduces trunki ride on pink colored suitcase for children. It is designed with a soft and comfortable saddle that allows children to sit on it. This small wheeled suitcase can be pulled and manoeuvred easily in airports and other places.

It is durable and ideal for children to carry luggage as it has plenty of space to pack clothes and other accessories. It can also be used as a riding toy. It has four heavy duty wheels that can hold upto 110 lbs. It has safe straps and latches that are easy to use. This trunki style ride on suitcase is ideal for children above the age of 3.

According to the website, "Fascol is dedicated to the design and manufacture of kid's scooter, tricycle, ride-on vehicles and toys as well as items for the child's toilet. Fascol started in China but now has subsidiaries in five European countries to ensure excellent customer service. Fascol hires outstanding Germany engineers to research and develop its product lines using non-toxic environmentally friendly material as Fascol's first priority is children's safety closely followed by care for the land. With excellent product quality, comfortable design and fun riding experience, Fascol has become more and more popular worldwide especially in European countries like UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain."

About Fascol

The company manufactures scooters, ride on vehicles and toys for children. All products are well researched and designed by outstanding engineers.

