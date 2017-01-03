Free 3BL Media Webinar Tomorrow, Jan. 4 for Sustainability and CSR Communicators in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector

Being recognized for successfully treating disease and sending patients home healthy and happy is no longer enough. Increasingly, top healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies are extending the focus of innovation to their social and environmental footprints.

Join 3BL Media for our next “best practice” webinar, The Prescription for Sustainability and CSR in Healthcare, tomorrow, Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The event is free and will feature a live question and answer session that is open to corporate social responsibility, sustainability and communications professionals from brands and nonprofits.

Presenters for the hour-long presentation will be Moyra Knight, senior director, corporate and employee communications for Astellas, and Jonathan Utech, senior director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Office for a Healthy Environment.

“Integrity and trust are paramount in the healthcare industry. We are honored to have two leading brands, the Cleveland Clinic and Astellas sharing their insights on how CSR and sustainability are core to their organizations’ success, and how they communicate their initiatives with key stakeholders,” said 3BL Media CMO Dave Armon, who will moderate the event.

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company committed to turning innovative science into medical solutions that bring value and hope to patients worldwide. Knight will discuss the firm’s internal and external communications and employee engagement programs around CSR.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. The Cleveland Clinic health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, nine community hospitals, more than 150 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in Weston, Fla.; Las Vegas; Toronto; Abu Dhabi; and London. In 2015, there were 6.6 million outpatient visits, 164,700 hospital admissions and 208,807 surgical cases throughout the Cleveland Clinic health system.

