Get Ready To Shine In 2017 With Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique

This January, Houston’s top medi-spa will host their much anticipated New Year, New You Party.

Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is excited to announce their upcoming, annual New Year, New You Party on January 19th. This year, Houston’s premier nonsurgical provider will host three, one-hour sessions full of beauty, education, treats and prizes. With individual sessions on Botox Cosmetic and CoolSculpting, guests are encouraged to look, touch, and experience the latest innovations for aesthetic rejuvenation.

The New Year, New You Party at Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique marks a special time for prospective clients, as well as long-time patients, to start off 2017 in style. January’s event is bigger and more extensive than in the past, with three one-hour sessions, each with only 10 spots available. Mini-consultations will be provided for each participant to create a unique treatment plan to tackle his/her specific aesthetic needs in the coming year. Participants can RSVP for the informational hour that best meets busy schedule.

Each session of the New Year, New You Party will start off with a live presentation of the latest noninvasive technologies and treatments available for physical rejuvenation. Beginning at 4:30, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique’s first session will focus on Non-Surgical Body Contouring. Then at 5:30, we will change focus to Botox & Facial Aging. Finally, at 6:30, an additional Non-Surgical Body Contouring session will take place.

Guests at the New Year, New You Party will enjoy music, champagne and food from Houston’s Keep Catering, as well as a raffle for over $2,000 in prizes. Those participating in the Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique event can purchase treatments and products with an unprecedented discount. Additionally, every purchase during the celebration will come with a complimentary gift.

Paul Vitenas, MD FACS, founder of Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique and Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery, is a board certified plastic surgeon and alumnus of Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Vitenas created Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique as a state-of-the-art medi-spa, offering noninvasive services, such as CoolSculpting, Fraxel Skin Resurfacing, Botox Cosmetic, and the full range of dermal filler injectibles. For over 25 years, Dr. Vitenas and his renowned staff of aesthetic professionals have been bringing patients exceptional results in a safe, comforting environment.

Mirror Mirror was recently awarded the highest level of accomplishment available to CoolSculpting practices by receiving the Diamond Crystal Award, which is presented to only a handful of practices in the US. The award is based on achieving the highest level in Crystal Rewards, a multi-tiered customer rewards program recognizing the most successful practices within the elite network of CoolSculpting Centers.

For additional information on Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique’s New Year, New You Party, contact the office at 281.810.9083. Reservations are limited, so RSVP for free today. The New Year, New You Party will be held at Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, located at 4208 Richmond Avenue, on the corner of Drexel Street. Speak with a patient coordinator to reserve your seat at this coveted event. Driving directions and area accommodation suggestions are also available upon request.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13955658.htm